ADVERTISEMENT

Vicky Kaushal Impresses Hrithik Roshan With His Rap Video

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share a video wherein he lip-syncs to the rap song 'Purple Hat', by Sofi Tukker.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Vicky Kaushal lip-syncs to&nbsp;'Purple Hat', by Sofi Tukker.</p></div>
i

Vicky Kaushal recently took to Instagram to share a new video wherein he is seen lip-syncing to the rap song 'Purple Hat', by Sofi Tukker. The video shows Vicky sitting in his vanity van, dressed in a peach-coloured hoodie and a white jacket. He animatedly lip-syncs to the song.

"Verified. Felt cute will 100% delete it later. Bohot zor se Acting aa rahi thi.
Vanity jam- Purple Hat", the actor captioned the video.

From Ayushmann Khurrana to Hrithik Roshan, actors took to the comments section to praise Vicky. While Deepika Padukone left laughing emojis Hrithik wrote, "Woah. I like." Vicky replied to him saying, "@hrithikroshan woah!!! You like. I dead."

Vicky is currently working on Aditya Dhar's film The Immortal Ashwatthama. He also has Sardar Udham Singh and a Sam Maneckshaw biopic in the pipeline.

Also Read

Vicky Kaushal Poses With His New Car; Aditya Dhar Reacts

Vicky Kaushal Poses With His New Car; Aditya Dhar Reacts

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT