Vicky Kaushal Impresses Hrithik Roshan With His Rap Video
Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share a video wherein he lip-syncs to the rap song 'Purple Hat', by Sofi Tukker.
Vicky Kaushal recently took to Instagram to share a new video wherein he is seen lip-syncing to the rap song 'Purple Hat', by Sofi Tukker. The video shows Vicky sitting in his vanity van, dressed in a peach-coloured hoodie and a white jacket. He animatedly lip-syncs to the song.
"Verified. Felt cute will 100% delete it later. Bohot zor se Acting aa rahi thi.
Vanity jam- Purple Hat", the actor captioned the video.
From Ayushmann Khurrana to Hrithik Roshan, actors took to the comments section to praise Vicky. While Deepika Padukone left laughing emojis Hrithik wrote, "Woah. I like." Vicky replied to him saying, "@hrithikroshan woah!!! You like. I dead."
Vicky is currently working on Aditya Dhar's film The Immortal Ashwatthama. He also has Sardar Udham Singh and a Sam Maneckshaw biopic in the pipeline.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.