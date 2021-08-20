Vicky Kaushal-Starrer 'The Immortal Ashwatthama' Shelved?
Vicky Kaushal & Aditya Dhar were supposed to reunite for The Immortal Ashwatthama.
Vicky Kaushal-starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama has reportedly been shelved. Vicky and Aditya Dhar were supposed to reunite for this project after Uri: The Surgical Strike. As per a report by ETimes, the film had to be shelved because of the coronavirus pandemic and budget constraints. Vicky and Aditya are yet to release official statements about the same.
Currently, Vicky is shooting for Mr Lele, co-starring Kiara Advani. The actor also has Sardar Udham Singh, Sam Bahadur, The Great Indian Family in the pipeline.
Some time back, there were rumours about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's engagement. However, Katrina's team rubbished the speculations, saying there is no truth to those.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.