Kunal Kemmu on 'Vibe', Preity Zinta, Sharmila Tagore & Taking the Driver’s Seat

The director spoke about calling action on mother-in-law Sharmila who plyas a cameo in the film.

He recalls how Soha Ali Khan told him, 'Amma said there better be a cameo for her in the film.'

"I thought it was a joke, but it wasn't. I went to her with the role and she accepted it immediately. I didn’t even know directing a legend like her was on my checklist,” he says, adding that she was “extremely professional.”

Speaking of driecting Zinta, Kemmu recalled, being in the same room as the actor in the past, but never having spoken to her, because he was 'too shy'.