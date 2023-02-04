Veteran Singer Vani Jayaram Passes Away at 78

National award-winning singer Vani Jayaram, who was announced to receive the Padma Bhushan recently, has passed away. The singer died at her house in Chennai, and reports state that she had an injury on her forehead. She was 78 years old.

Jayaram had collaborated with some of the biggest composers across industries. She has sung in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Tulu and Oriya. She won the National Film Awards for Best Female Playback Singer thrice. She has also received State awards from Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, and Odisha.