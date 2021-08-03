Veteran Singer Kalyani Menon Passes Away at 80

Kalyani was the only daughter of Balakrishna Menon and Karakkat Rajamma of Ernakulam. She began learning music at a very young age from Cherthala Sivaraman Nair, a disciple of Tiger Varadhachariar. She then went on to learn music from film directors and musicians like V. Dakshinamoorthy, S. Ramanathan, and Pudhucodu Krishnamurthi. She graduated from Maharajas College. According to Rajan, a close associate of the family for over 50 years, she moved to Chennai in 1975 along with her husband K. K. Menon; a Naval Commander, who passed away in 1978, and her two sons - filmmaker Rajiv Menon and Karunakara Menon; an IRS officer.