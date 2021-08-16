Veteran Singer & Composer Khayyam's Wife Jagjit Kaur Passes Away
Jagjit Kaur passed away at the age of 93.
Jagjit Kaur, veteran singer and wife of late music composer Khayyam, passed away at the age of 93 on Sunday, as per a report by ANI. "According to the late artist's spokesperson, Jagjit Kaur, wife of the late music composer Mohammed Zahur Khayyam, breathed her last around 6 am at her residence in Mumbai," the ANI report stated.
Jagjit Kaur was well-known for songs such as 'Dekh Lo Aaj Humko' from Bazaar and 'Pehle Toh Aankh Milana' from Shola Aur Shabnam.
Kaur and Khayyam tied the knot in 1954. She sang a song in the Khayyam-composed tracks of Umrao Jaan in 1981. Khayyam passed away in 2019. The legendary composer was known for his music in films such as Kabhi Kabhie and Umrao Jaan.
