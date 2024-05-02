Veteran Playback Singer Uma Ramanan Passes Away in Chennai

Indian playback singer Uma Ramanan, known for her collaboration with television host and musician AV Ramanan, passed away at the age of 72 in Chennai. Ramanan was a trained classical singer who performed in over 6,000 concerts over 35 years.
However, the cause of her death is still unknown. She is survived by her husband AV Ramanan and her son Vignesh Ramanan.
Ramanan gained recognition for her role in Tamil film 'Nizhalgal' with 'Poongathave Thaal Thiravai', leading to her collaboration with Ilaiyaraaja on over 100 songs and singing for composers Vidyasagar, Mani Sharma, and Deva.
Ramanan was renowned for her famous songs for Ilaiyaraaja, like 'Bhoopalam Isaikkum', 'Aanandha Raagam', 'Kanmani Nee Vara', 'Ponn Maanae', 'Aagaya Vennilave', and 'Sri Ranga Ranganathanin'. She made her debut in 1977 with a song in 'Sri Krishna Leela' and her last song was 'Kannum Kannumthan Kalandaachu' for Vijay's 'Thirupaachi'.
