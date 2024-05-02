Veteran Playback Singer Uma Ramanan Passes Away in Chennai

Ramanan was renowned for her famous songs for Ilaiyaraaja, like 'Bhoopalam Isaikkum', 'Aanandha Raagam', 'Kanmani Nee Vara', 'Ponn Maanae', 'Aagaya Vennilave', and 'Sri Ranga Ranganathanin'. She made her debut in 1977 with a song in 'Sri Krishna Leela' and her last song was 'Kannum Kannumthan Kalandaachu' for Vijay's 'Thirupaachi'.