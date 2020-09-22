Veteran Marathi Actor Ashalata Wabgaonkar Passes Away

Ashalata Wabgaonkar, veteran Marathi film actor, passed away on 22 September, as per a report by Mumbai Mirror. She was 79 years old. Popularly known as Ashalata, the actor reportedly tested COVID-19 positive, along with other crew members of the ongoing Sony Marathi TV channel show Aai Majhi Kalubai.

As per the report by Mumbai Mirror, Ashalata Wabgaonkar was the only person among the cast to test positive for the virus. The rest are crew members. Since most of them are asymptomatic, they have been advised home quarantine.