Veteran Kannada Actor Jayanthi Passes Away at 76
Jayanthi is survived by son Krishna Kumar.
Veteran actor Jayanthi passed away on Monday due to age-related ailments. She was 76. She is survived by son Krishna Kumar.
Jayanthi made her acting debut with Jenu Goodu in 1963, and had featured in more than 500 movies in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam film industries. The veteran actor had starred alongside superstars such as NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandra, Raj Kumar and Rajinikanth.
Some of Jayanthi's popular films include Pedarayudu, Swathi Kiranam, Kodama Simham, Justice Chowdary and Kondaveeti Simham.
