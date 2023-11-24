Veteran Filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli Passes Away at 93

According to reports, Rajkumar went to shower in the morning and didn't come out for some time. Upon suspicion, his son Armaan broke down the door and found his father collapsed on the floor.

The filmmaker's funeral will reportedly take place on Friday evening.

Rajkumar's son, Armaan, has worked in several Bollywood films, including Dushman Zamana, Anam, Qahar, and Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahaani, among others. He was last seen in Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.