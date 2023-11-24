Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Veteran Filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli Passes Away at 93

Rajkumar Kohli reportedly died of a cardiac arrest.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Veteran Filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli Passes Away at 93
i
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Veteran filmmaker Raj Kumar Kohli, actor Armaan Kohli's father, passed away on Friday, 24 November. He was 93. As per reports, Rajkumar suffered a cardiac arrest.

The filmmaker was known for helming films like Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahaan, Naagin, Badle Ki Aag, and Pati Patni aur Tawaif.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

According to reports, Rajkumar went to shower in the morning and didn't come out for some time. Upon suspicion, his son Armaan broke down the door and found his father collapsed on the floor.

The filmmaker's funeral will reportedly take place on Friday evening.

Rajkumar's son, Armaan, has worked in several Bollywood films, including Dushman Zamana, Anam, Qahar, and Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahaani, among others. He was last seen in Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Also Read

'Dhoom' Director Sanjay Gadhvi Passes Away at 56

'Dhoom' Director Sanjay Gadhvi Passes Away at 56

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Heart Attack 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×