Veteran Filmmaker KS Sethumadhavan Passes Away

Actor Mammootty first worked as a junior artiste in Sethumadhavan's hit film Anubhavangal Palichakal in 1971. Actors Kamal Hassan and Suresh Gopi also made their screen debut under the master craftsman.



In 2009, he was conferred the J.C. Daniel Award, the highest state award in films for his outstanding career and contribution to the film industry.



Condoling Sethumadhavan's passing, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the film industry has lost a doyen, whose works have been acclaimed by all and even though he was settled in Chennai, he was always closely associated with the state and maintained a strong link.