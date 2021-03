Veteran Scriptwriter Sagar Sarhadi Passes Away Aged 88

Sagar Sarhadi, veteran filmmaker and writer, passed way on 22 March at the age of 88 after being admitted to a hospital due to a heart problem. Sarhadi wrote for films like Kabhi Kabhie (1976), Noorie (1979), Silsila (1981), and Chandni (1989).

Film distributor Raj Bansal shared his condolences on Twitter, “RIP #SagarSarhadi ji You will be remembered for your work in #Silsila #KabhiKabhie #Chandni to name a few as a scriptwriter.”