Veteran Film Critic Rashid Irani Passes Away Aged 74
Khalid Mohamed, Aniruddha Guha, Karan Johar, and others expressed condolences on Rashid Irani's demise.
Rashid Irani, one of India's veteran film critics, passed away aged 74, Mumbai Press Club informed, on Twitter. He was reportedly missing for a couple of days after which friends, club officials and police started a search. His mortal remains were found in his home.
“He was one of the pillars of the Mumbai Press Club Film Society, and a core member of the club, who didn't miss a day at the media centre writing his reviews and watching films. He will be missed sorely by all members and staff. Details about his funeral will be announced soon,” the Mumbai Press Club handle tweeted.
Rashid was a trained chartered accountant who was also a working partner of the Irani restaurant, Brabourne, on Princess Street, Mumbai. His family has been associated with the establishment since 1934. Naresh Fernandes, the editor at Scroll, shared a picture of Irani at work. In his words, “He (Rashid Irani) was a Bombay institution. Sat behind the counter of Cafe Brabourne by day, reviewed Ray and Tarkovsky by evening.”
Several journalists and writers expressed their condolences on social media.
Critic Khalid Mohamed, Rashid Irani’s close friend, shared a picture of Irani with filmmaker Karan Johar. He wrote, “FAREWELL RASHID IRANi, my bestest friend n guide, who loved cinema in all its forms, taught me virtues of being eclectic. Here u r wt Kjo. Posting this coz u understood Bollywood way more than i ever cld… n saw me thru fair weather n foul. Rashid love u maara jigri dost.”
Karan Johar tweeted, "Rest in peace Rashid….I remember all our interactions and conversations so fondly…. Your insight on Cinema will always be treasured….."
Writer Aniruddha Guha tweeted, “GUTTED! There was no one more passionate about cinema than Rashid Irani! A man stuck in a time warp. Living alone, without Wifi or gadgets, eating meagre meals. A frugal existence. All his friends feared this is how he’ll go. Slightly frowning face Will miss him saying “Aneerood” on the phone.”
Creative producer Smriti Kiran called Irani’s passing an ‘irreparable loss for this city & cinema’. “Irreparable loss for this city & cinema. #RashidIrani critic & curator extraordinaire passed away today.His passion for cinema was inspiring. This is the last picture we have from his 1st ever zoom call with the team just 5 days back. You will be sorely missed sir. Safe travels,” Smriti tweeted.
Film critic Namrata Joshi wrote, “World is collapsing again. Bad news coming about the most passionate lover of cinema in India. This is just not the way for a lovely lovely man like Rashid Irani to go...”
Film critic Renuka Vyavahare quoted Namrata’s tweet and wrote, “Terrible news this. I am going to miss seeing him at the press shows, press club, polite and smiling but often asking the PRs to be more organised and disciplined. Your legacy shall live on, sir. Massive loss for the movies and cinephiles. #rashidIrani."
Author Aseem Chhabra also expressed his grief over the demise of ‘a good man and true film lover’. “Really sad news about Rashid Irani. A good man and true film lover. Even though he had close friends who watched over him, but he lived alone. Sad way to go.”
In 2020, Rashid Irani recounted his experience during the COVID-19 lockdown. He'd revealed that he had become 'cynical' and hadn't watched a movie in a long time and yet, felt no regrets.
“Now, that all restaurants are shut, I go once in the morning for my tea, at a small shack in the nearby lane. Here, I am joined by garbage workers, the underprivileged, and the elderly; [they have been hit the worst due to the lockdown] and yet, I do not see despair in them. That’s moving, but it has also made me very angry. At times, I am overwhelmed with rage."Late Rashid Irani, Movie critic
Rashid Irani worked as a film reviewer for Times of India and then went on to work with Hindustan Times.
