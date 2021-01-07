Veteran Fashion Designer Satya Paul Passes Away at 79

Veteran fashion designer Satya Paul, founder of the eponymous fashion clothing brand, passed away at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore on 6 January. He was 79.

Sharing the news Paul's son Puneet Nanda wrote on Facebook, "He had a stroke on December 2 and as he was slowly recovering in the hospital. His only wish was to get all the things he was being monitored and poked with (in the hospital) removed so that he could fly away. We finally got clearance from doctors to take him back to Isha Yoga Center, his home since 2015".