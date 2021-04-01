Veteran Composer Bappi Lahiri Tests Positive for COVID-19

Singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri has been admitted to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai after 'mild COVID symptoms' were detected. His daughter and singer Rema Lahiri Bansal confirmed the news in a statement, "Bappi Da has exercised immense precaution but has been detected with mild Covid symptoms. He has been admitted under the care of Dr Udwadia at Breach Candy Hospital purely as a precautionary measure due to his age. He will be fine and home soon. Thank You for keeping him in your prayers always."

His spokesperson urged everyone who came in contact with him to take precautions and get tested.