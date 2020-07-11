Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive for COVID-19, Hospitalised
The actor was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital on Saturday evening, as per a report by The Indian Express. A hospital spokesperson confirmed the news to the publication. The actor took to Twitter to confirm he is COVID-19 positive.
Sources told The Quint that Amitabh is not serious at the moment but there can be a cause of concern.
Wishes for his speedy recovery have started pouring in.
Amitabh was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo. The film was slated to release in the theatres but because of the coronavirus pandemic it premiered on Amazon Prime Video.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.