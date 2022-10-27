ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran Assamese Actor Nipon Goswami Passes Away At 75

The actor was suffering from heart ailments and was admitted to a private hospital in Guwahati on 24 October.

Veteran actor, Nipon Goswami - who's best known for his myriad contributions to the Assamese Film and Television Industry - passed away on Thursday (27 October). The 75-year-old actor was suffering from heart ailments and was admitted to a private hospital in Guwahati on 24 October.

Prominent Assamese actor, Nipon Goswami.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Born in Tezpur, he started out as a child artist with the 1957 Assamese feature film Pioli Phukan marking his acting debut. Throughout his career, he was hailed for his performances in prominent films like Shiraj, Deutar Biya, Priya O Priya, Bohagor Duporiya, Ghar Khankar, among several others.

