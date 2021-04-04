Veteran Actor Shashikala Passes Away at 88

Veteran Bollywood actor Shashikala passed away on Sunday, 4 April, as per a report by The Times of India. She was 88. Shashikala reportedly breathed her last at her residence in Mumbai. An official statement from the family is awaited.

Shashikala had been a part of over 100 films, essaying several pivotal roles. She had earned a lot of appreciation for her performance in Aarti (1962), co-starring Meena Kumari, Ashok Kumar, and Pradeep Kumar. She is also remembered for her roles in Khubsoorat, Anupama and Ayi Milan Ke Bela to name a few.