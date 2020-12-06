Veteran Actor Ravi Patwardhan Passes Away at 84
The actor reportedly passed away due to age-related health problems.
Veteran actor Ravi Patwardhan, known for his work in Hindi and Marathi cinema as well as theatre, has passed away at the age of 84, as per a report by The Indian Express. Patwardhan reportedly passed away due to age-related health issues on Sunday (6 December) morning.
Producer of Patwardhan’s TV show Agabai Sasubai Sunil Bhosle told Indianexpress.com, "I spoke to him 15 days back as we had to resume shooting for the show. Because of COVID-19 restrictions we made changes to the story so that he could shoot from home. Ravi Patwardhan passed away due to age-related illness. In February, he had suffered two heart attacks".
Speaking to Times of India, actor Ashok Saraf said, "We worked together in many Bollywood and Marathi films. I always admired his sincerity. Ravi Patwardhan was one of those actors who could portray any character".
n his career, which began in the late 1970s, Ravi Patwardhan played a variety of roles in films, TV shows and plays. One of his notable Hindi film roles came in Tezab. He also starred Jhanjaar, Bond and Yeshwant.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
