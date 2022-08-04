ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran Actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi Passes Away

Mithilesh Chaturvedi starred in films like Satya, Fiza, Koi... Mil Gaya, Bunty Aur Babli, Krrish among others

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Veteran Actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi Passes Away
i

Veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi passed away late last evening, 3 August. The actor breathed his last in Lucknow after suffering a cardiac ailment, as per a report by India Today. The report also states that Chaturvedi had recently shifted base to his hometown to recover after suffering a heart attack.

The actor's son-in-law Ashish Chaturvedi confirmed the news on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chaturvedi had been a part of the entertainment industry for decades. He had been a part of movies such as Satya, Fiza, Koi... Mil Gaya, Bunty Aur Babli, Krrish among others.

Also Read

‘Mahabharat’ Actor & Ketki Dave's Husband Rasik Dave Passes Away Aged 65

‘Mahabharat’ Actor & Ketki Dave's Husband Rasik Dave Passes Away Aged 65

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×