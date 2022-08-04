Veteran Actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi Passes Away
Mithilesh Chaturvedi starred in films like Satya, Fiza, Koi... Mil Gaya, Bunty Aur Babli, Krrish among others
Veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi passed away late last evening, 3 August. The actor breathed his last in Lucknow after suffering a cardiac ailment, as per a report by India Today. The report also states that Chaturvedi had recently shifted base to his hometown to recover after suffering a heart attack.
The actor's son-in-law Ashish Chaturvedi confirmed the news on social media.
Chaturvedi had been a part of the entertainment industry for decades. He had been a part of movies such as Satya, Fiza, Koi... Mil Gaya, Bunty Aur Babli, Krrish among others.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.