Veteran Actor Kishore Nandlaskar Passes Away Due to COVID

Veteran actor Kishore Nandlaskar passed away on Tuesday, 20 April, due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra, as per a report by India Today. He was 81. Nandlaskar was popular for his roles in films such as Vaastav, Singham, Simmba.

Kishore Nandlaskar's grandson Anish confirmed the news to ABP. He said, "My grandfather was admitted to a COVID-19 centre in Thane on 14 April after he tested positive last week. He breathed his last in the centre between 12.30pm to 1pm."