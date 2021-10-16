Veteran Actor Farrukh Jaffar Passes Away Aged 88
Farrukh Jaffar was recently seen in Gulabo Sitabo, wherein she played Amitabh Bachchan's wife.
Veteran actor Farrukh Jaffar, who was last seen in the role of Amitabh Bachchan's wife Fatima Begum in Gulabo Sitabo, passed away on Friday in Lucknow. She was 88.
Jaffar's grandson Shaaz Ahmad took to Twitter to confirm the news. "My grandmother and wife of Freedom fighter, Ex MLC Mr S.M.Jaffar and Veteran Actress Mrs Farrukh Jaffar passed away today at 7 pm in lucknow", he wrote.
Screenwriter Juhi Chaturvedi took to Instagram to mourn Jaffar's demise. "begum gayiin. Farrukh ji…na aap jaisa koi tha aur na hoga.. dil se shukriya jo aapne humko aapse rishta jodne ki ijaazat di… ab allah ki uss duniya mein hifaazat se rahiyega…RIP #FarrukhJaffar", she wrote.
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also paid his condolences.
Farrukh Jaffer was born in 1933 in Jaunpur in a zamindar family. She moved to Lucknow at the age of 16, after her marriage to journalist and freedom fighter Syed Muhammad Jaffer. Her husband encouraged Jaffar to take part in theatre and films.
Jaffar made her film debut with Muzaffar Ali’s Umrao Jaan in 1981, wherein she played the role of Rekha's mother. Her second film was Swades (2004), after 23 years. She also starred in films such as Peepli Live, Chakravyuh, Sultan and Tanu Weds Manu.
