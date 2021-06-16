Veteran Actor Chandrashekhar Passes Away Aged 97

Chandrashekhar's son Ashok confirmed the news and added that his last rites will be performed in Vile Parle.

"Daddy passed away in sleep. He had no issues with his health. He was in the hospital for a day, last Thursday. We brought him back home and had kept all facilities including oxygen at our disposal if the need would arise. He was okay last night. The end was peaceful," he told ETimes.

Chandrashekhar also served as president of the Cine Artistes Association (CINTAA) from 1985 to 1996. He also served as the president of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).