'Sholay' Actor Birbal Khosla Passes Away at 84

Khosla was born in Gurdaspur, Punjab, in 1983. He made his acting debut with the 1967 film Upkar, following which he appeared in several films across different languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, and Marathi.

Khosla has appeared in over 500 films in his career in the industry. He garnered a lot of attention for his role as a prisoner in Sholay. The actor was also celebrated for his comedic and distinctive appearances on screen.

He was also known for his work in Naseeb, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, Yaarana, Naseeb, and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, among others.