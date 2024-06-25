Vashu Bhagnani Speaks About Being In Rs 250Cr Debt, Selling Office & Layoffs

There were reports that producer Vashu Bhagnani, who has backed movies like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Mission Raniganj, Bell Bottom and Jawaani Jaaneman, has sold his seven-floor Pooja Entertainment office to pay off a debt of Rs 250 crore and laid off 80 per cent of the employees. He has also been accused of non-payment of dues to staff members.

Now, Bhagnani has said in an interview to The Times of India that things aren't as bad as they are made out to be. He added that the office building still belongs to him and is being refurbished into an apartment complex for "luxury homes." He told the publication that the plans were set into motion prior to the release of Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He also denied laying off staff members, and said that he has been working with the same team for a decade. “We haven’t asked anyone to leave.”