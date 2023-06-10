ADVERTISEMENT

Varun Tej, Lavanya Share Pics From Engagement; Samantha, Others Shower Love

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi share candid pictures from their engagement ceremony.

Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in a private ceremony on Friday, 9 June. The couple took to Instagram to share first pictures from the ceremony. Both are seen showing off their rings. While Varun wore a white kurta-pyjama, Lavanya looked stunning in a light green saree.

"Found my Lav," Varun captioned the photos.

Lavanya shared the same pictures with the caption: “2016 (infinity sign) (heart emoji) Found my forever! @varunkonidela7.”

Friends, family and colleagues congratulated the couple. Commenting on Varun's post, Lakshmi Rai wrote, “Congrats you two. Here’s wishing you a lifetime of happiness.” Sundeep Kishan and Suniel Shetty also dropped heart emojis. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Saina Nehwal dropped congratulatory messages on Lavanya's post.

