Could Have Been More Careful: Varun on Positive COVID-19 Test
His 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' co-stars Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul have also reportedly contracted the virus.
Varun Dhawan has confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor, who has been shooting for upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, shared a note on Instagram saying that while the production crew had taken "all precautions", he had unfortunately contracted the virus. He urged his fans to be careful and admitted that he too "could have been more careful". He went on to thank them for their wishes for his recovery.
He wrote,
“So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted covid-19. All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not Covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time. Thank u.”Varun Dhawan, Actor
On 4 December, it was reported that Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and director Raj Mehta had contracted COVID-19 while shooting for Mehta's latest film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Actor Maniesh Paul has also reportedly tested positive for the virus. Earlier reports suggested that Anil Kapoor, who also stars in the film, had been diagnosed with COVID-19. He later debunked the rumours and clarified that his test was negative.
