Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor Test Positive for COVID-19: Reports

Actors Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and director Raj Mehta have reportedly contracted COVID-19. According to Filmfare, they tested positive while shooting for Mehta's upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and YouTuber Prajakta Koli. While initial reports suggested Anil Kapoor also had contracted the virus, the publication said that his COVID test was negative. Shooting has temporarily been halted.

Neither Varun or Neetu have issued a statement confirming the news.