Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor Test Positive for COVID-19: Reports
The actors have been shooting for Raj Mehta's 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'.
Actors Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and director Raj Mehta have reportedly contracted COVID-19. According to Filmfare, they tested positive while shooting for Mehta's upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and YouTuber Prajakta Koli. While initial reports suggested Anil Kapoor also had contracted the virus, the publication said that his COVID test was negative. Shooting has temporarily been halted.
Neither Varun or Neetu have issued a statement confirming the news.
Varun Dhawan will be seen next in Coolie No 1. A remake of David Dhawan's 1995 comedy starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, the film features Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jonny Lever, Sahil Vaid, Jaaved Jaafri and Shikha Talsania. It releases on Amazon Prime Video on 25 December. The first song from Coolie No 1 was revealed on 3 December. Titled 'Teri Bhabhi', the short number has been composed by Javed-Mohsin and is sung by Javed-Mohsin, Dev Negi and Neha Kakkar.
(With inputs from Filmfare)
