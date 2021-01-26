View Fullscreen
1/4

Photo: Viral Bhayani

Pics: Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal Back From Alibaug After Wedding

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married on 24 January.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read

On 26 January, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were spotted returning from Alibaug where the couple got married over the weekend. Varun was dressed in red while Natasha looked elegant in white. They were snapped on board a ferry.

The couple got married on 24 January. Varun took to social media on Sunday to share pictures from the function, wherein he and Natasha can be seen taking the pheras. The actor has kept the excitement of his wedding going by sharing photos on Instagram. From Anil Kapoor to Priyanka Chopra, wishes for the couple have been pouring in.

Also Read
Anil Kapoor to Priyanka, Bollywood Congratulates Varun & Natasha
Anil Kapoor to Priyanka, Bollywood Congratulates Varun & Natasha

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!