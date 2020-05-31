Varun Dhawan has been spending a lot of family time during lockdown, which is quite rare for him because of his busy schedule. One person who is really enjoying getting pampered by chachu is Niyara Dhawan. Niyara is Rohit Dhawan’s daughter who just turned two. Varun Dhawan posted two adorable pictures of him with his niece on Instagram as they celebrated her second birthday.He captioned the picture “happybday” as we see little Niyara showering some love to chachu Varun Dhawan. And the second pic shows Varun helping Niyara cut her birthday cake. Varun’s friend Arjun Kapoor commented on the picture saying, “Jigar ka tukda”We also found a picture of birthday girl with daddy Rohit Dahwan and mommy Jaanvi Dhawan as they celebrated her birthday.On the work front Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 should have released by now but because of COVID-19, the dates has been pushed. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan. The film is directed by the actor’s father David Dhawan and is a remake of his 1995 movie featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.