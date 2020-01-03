New ‘Coolie No 1’ Pic: Varun & Sara Look Picture-Perfect in White

Varun Dhawan had, in an interview to mid-day, clarified that that there will be a lots changes in the new version of Coolie No. 1.

“It is not a remake. The film is an adaptation. While the screenplay remains the same. We are changing a lot of things, and it will be different from the original,” said Varun.

Varun also spoke about why he thought a new version of Coolie No.1 was a good idea and said that he was doing it because he hadn’t “seen such a wholesome entertainer in the last 15 years.”

"Also, I am doing it because I loved the screenplay. And being directed by dad is always great,” he said.

And the actor is all for the challenge of being compared to Govinda as Coolie No. 1 is one of the actor’s most popular comedies. “I am aware that there will be comparisons, that is why I have taken it up,” said Varun.

The original Coolie No. 1 had Govinda play the role of a coolie, who with the help of a spurned matchmaker, poses to be a millionaire to get married to a rich man’s daughter, played by Karisma Kapoor.