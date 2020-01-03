New ‘Coolie No 1’ Pic: Varun & Sara Look Picture-Perfect in White
The new still of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan from the Coolie No. 1 remake is dreamy. The photo shows Sara and Varun dressed as a Christian bride and groom. Sara looks gorgeous in a white gown, while Varun looks dapper in a suit.
Sharing the photo, Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#VarunDhawan and #SaraAliKhan... New glimpse from #CoolieNo1... Directed by David Dhawan... Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh... May 1, 2020 release”.
Earlier, another photo had surfaced from the sets of the film, wherein Varun is seen wearing a coolie’s outfit, with Sara sitting beside him. “Coolie ka pyaar,” Varun captioned the photo.
Varun Dhawan had, in an interview to mid-day, clarified that that there will be a lots changes in the new version of Coolie No. 1.
“It is not a remake. The film is an adaptation. While the screenplay remains the same. We are changing a lot of things, and it will be different from the original,” said Varun.
Varun also spoke about why he thought a new version of Coolie No.1 was a good idea and said that he was doing it because he hadn’t “seen such a wholesome entertainer in the last 15 years.”
"Also, I am doing it because I loved the screenplay. And being directed by dad is always great,” he said.
And the actor is all for the challenge of being compared to Govinda as Coolie No. 1 is one of the actor’s most popular comedies. “I am aware that there will be comparisons, that is why I have taken it up,” said Varun.
The original Coolie No. 1 had Govinda play the role of a coolie, who with the help of a spurned matchmaker, poses to be a millionaire to get married to a rich man’s daughter, played by Karisma Kapoor.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)