‘Uyare’ Actor Parvathy Lauds Deepika & the ‘Chhapaak’ Team
Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak has been receiving words of praise from the film fraternity, and the latest person to laud the team’s efforts is South Indian actor Parvathy Thiruvothu. She took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for the film’s cast and crew, and to also highlight the issue of sale of acid.
“#Chhapaak has fortified the undercurrent of awakening I had a year ago through Uyare. For the many Pallavis and Maltis of this world; the ones who survived and the ones who succumbed to the attacks- we owe it to them to keep speaking up. To bring their stories to the fore. Thank you @meghnagulzar @deepikapadukone and the whole cast and crew for holding us so close through Malti’s journey,” she wrote.
Parvathy’s recent Malayalam film Uyare explores a similar theme as Chhapaak. She plays a pilot who fights back after surviving an acid attack by a former boyfriend which threatens her career. The film also stars Asif Ali and Tovino Thomas and released on 19 April.
She had also praised the trailer of Chhapaak, when it released. “Team #Chhapaak @deepikapadukone Bravo!” she tweeted.
Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry and Rajasthan’s declared Chhapaak tax-free some time back. “We are happy to declare Chhapaak a tax-free film. People have welcomed the decision of exempting this film from the tax bracket. The film shall be an eye opener,” said Ashok Gehlot, chief minister of Rajasthan.
Both the Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradhesh and Chhattisgarh, Kamal Nath and Bhupesh Baghel, made the announcement on Twitter and praised Chhapaak for the subject it tackles.
