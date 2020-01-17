‘Uyare’ Actor Parvathy Lauds Deepika & the ‘Chhapaak’ Team

Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak has been receiving words of praise from the film fraternity, and the latest person to laud the team’s efforts is South Indian actor Parvathy Thiruvothu. She took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for the film’s cast and crew, and to also highlight the issue of sale of acid.

“#Chhapaak has fortified the undercurrent of awakening I had a year ago through Uyare. For the many Pallavis and Maltis of this world; the ones who survived and the ones who succumbed to the attacks- we owe it to them to keep speaking up. To bring their stories to the fore. Thank you @meghnagulzar @deepikapadukone and the whole cast and crew for holding us so close through Malti’s journey,” she wrote.