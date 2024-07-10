ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Urvashi Rautela Injured During Shoot, Hospitalised In Hyderabad

Urvashi Rautela has been hospitalised in Hyderabad while shooting for the upcoming Telugu film NBK 109.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

Urvashi Rautela has been hospitalised in Hyderabad while shooting for Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming Telugu film NBK 109, as per a report by Free Press Journal.

In continuation of the report, she suffered a fracture during an action sequence. Her team confirmed the news, stating she is currently undergoing treatment and in pain.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Directed by Bobby Kolli, NBK 109 also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Prakash Raj, and is slated for a May 2024 release, produced by Fortune Four Cinemas, Sithara Entertainments, and Srikara Studios.

She is known for her roles in Great Grand Masti, Hate Story and other films.

More details about Urvashi’s health are awaited.

Also Read

In Pics: Urvashi Rautela Walked the Red Carpet In a Stunning Red Dress

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Urvashi Rautela 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×