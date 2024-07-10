Urvashi Rautela Injured During Shoot, Hospitalised In Hyderabad

Urvashi Rautela has been hospitalised in Hyderabad while shooting for Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming Telugu film NBK 109, as per a report by Free Press Journal.
In continuation of the report, she suffered a fracture during an action sequence. Her team confirmed the news, stating she is currently undergoing treatment and in pain.
Directed by Bobby Kolli, NBK 109 also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Prakash Raj, and is slated for a May 2024 release, produced by Fortune Four Cinemas, Sithara Entertainments, and Srikara Studios.
She is known for her roles in Great Grand Masti, Hate Story and other films.
More details about Urvashi’s health are awaited.
