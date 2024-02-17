ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Urdu Poet Gulzar & Sanskrit Scholar Rambhadracharya Selected for Jnanpith Award

Gulzar has 5 National Awards, an Academy Award, and a Grammy to his name.

Renowned lyricist and Urdu poet and Sanskrit scholar Jagadguru Rambhadracharya have been announced as the recipients of the 58th Jnanpith Award. In a statement, reported by PTI, the selection committee said, “It has been decided to give the award (for 2023) to eminent writers from two languages: Sanskrit litterateur Jagadguru Rambhadracharya and well known Urdu litterateur Shri Gulzar.”

Gulzar has won an Academy award and a Grammy for ‘Jai Ho’ in Slumdog Millionaire, and 5 National Film Awards. He was honoured with the Sahitya Akademi Award – Hindi in 2002, the Padma Bhushan in 2004, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2013. As a lyricist, Gulzar has worked on films like Anand, Dil Se.., Guru, and Maachis. 

Rambhadracharya, the founder and head of Tulsi Peeth in Chitrakoot, is a renowned Hindu spiritual leader. In 2015, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan.

