Unable to Pay Last Year's Tax Due to No Work, Says Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut added that she does not mind the government charging interest on the pending amount.
Kangana Ranaut has claimed that she is the highest tax-paying actor in India, but she has been unable to pay half of last year's tax because of 'no work'. Kangana added that she does not mind the government charging interest on the pending amount.
Taking to her Instagram story on Tuesday the actor wrote, "Even though I come under highest tax slab pay almost 45 percent of my income as tax, even though I am the highest tax paying actress but because of no work haven’t paid half of my last year’s tax yet, first time in my life.”
She added, "I am late in paying tax but the government is charging me interest on that pending tax money, still I welcome this move. Time could be tough for us individually but together we are tougher than the time".
On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is awaiting the release of Thalaivi, which got pushed due to the rise in COVID cases in the country. The film is about the life of J. Jayalalithaa, former Tamil Nadu CM. The actor also has Tejas, Dhaakad, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda and a film on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the pipeline.
