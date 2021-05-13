Vaccine Certified Safe: Twitter On Rajinikanth Taking the Shot

Superstar Rajinikanth got a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in Chennai on Thursday, 13 May. His daughter Soundarya tweeted, "Our Thalaivar gets his vaccine. Let us fight and win this war against Corona virus together," and shared a picture of Rajinikanth in a mask receiving the shot from a medical professional. According to ANI, this is the second dose he's received.

Rajinikanth has an almost cult status in the South, and is equally popular throughout the country. Due to that, and the larger-than-life stunts in his film, memes about the star became commonplace. To cite one such meme, the sun supposedly blinks when Rajini looks at it for too long.

The reaction to the news of vaccination was no different.