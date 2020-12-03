'Dil Jeet Liya': Twitter Praises Diljit for Standing up To Kangana

Diljit Dosanjh responded sharply to Kangana Ranaut after she retaliated nastily at him for calling her out on Twitter over a false tweet that claimed she had seen Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Bano, aka Bilkis Dadi, at a farmers' protest.

In a series of tweets, Kangana accused him of being a sycophant to Karan Johar. She also accused him of defending those responsible for the Delhi riots in February. She went on to insist that Bilkis Dadi had been bribed to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the newly passed farm bills.

An outraged Diljit called her out for her habit of maligning people in interviews and on social media. Refering to the protesting farmers, he said, "These people are not from Bollywood. They belong to Punjab. You can say whatever you like but we won't be perturbed. You are well-versed in lying and manipulating people's emotions."

"Do you have any common sense? How dare you speak about our mothers like that? Go scare someone else in the name of Bollywood. We were born to crush egos of people like you. You can continue to say whatever you want about Bollywood. It’s become a habit for you now to bad-mouth everyone possible," he tweeted, referring to Kangana's claims about Bilkis Bano and 73-year-old farmer Mohinder Kaur.