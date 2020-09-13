Young Woman Cut in Half: Twinkle Writes on Rhea's Trial by Media

In her column, Twinkle described the five parts of a magical act, drawing references to the Sushan’s death case, without ever naming any of the parties.

She described the ‘production’ of a ‘corpse that appears on your television screens’, the ‘vanishing’ of ‘facts which can be made to fade away when they don’t suit our anchors’, the ‘metamorphosis’ of ‘a suicide into a murder, and a girlfriend into a gold-digger’, the ‘transposition’ as all other matters of national importance take a back seat for ‘a drug cartel hinging on 59 grams of cannabis’, and finally, ‘levitation’ by ‘making an entire political party rise in the eyes of its prospective voters.’

Shibani Dandekar had also spoken about the treatment meted out to her friend Rhea Chakraborty. Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Anurag Kashyap and others have shown their support for the actor.