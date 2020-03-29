Akshay Kumar Drives on Empty Roads, Twinkle Khanna Shares Video
Lockdown across India has left the roads empty. Twinkle Khanna shared a video of Akshay Kumar and her driving back from the hospital. “We are on our way back from the hospital. No, I don’t have coronavirus. People go to the hospital for many things, including like me for being unusually clumsy. So this Sunday, my husband’s pocket is lighter and our hearts have never been more full. And my foot is bloody broken. A happy Sunday to you as well,” Twinkle said in a video she posted on Instagram.
“It’s Sunday morning and here’s my driver (Akshay Kumar). We are driving on empty roads that are only occupied by some pigeons and bird,” she said.
Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter to announce his contribution to COVID19 fund and wrote, “The PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations too. It will strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens. Let us leave no stone unturned to make India healthier and more prosperous for our future generations.”
Twinkle Khanna also took to Twitter to share her thoughts about Akshay’s contribution to the fund and wrote:
