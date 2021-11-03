ADVERTISEMENT

'It's Happening': Kristen Stewart Gets Engaged to Dylan Meyer

Kristen shared the news of her engagement during an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show.

<div class="paragraphs"><p><em>Spencer</em> actor Kristen Stewart &amp; actor &amp; screenwriter Dylan Meyer are engaged.</p></div>
Kristen Stewart and her partner and actor Dylan Meyer are engaged. Kristen shared the news of her engagement during an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show and also said that they are planning a wedding soon, reported E! News.

"We're marrying. We're totally gonna do it. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening".
Kristen Stewart, as quoted by E! News
Reports about Kristen and Dylan dating started doing the rounds in 2019, when both of them were spotted kissing in New York.

Last week, Dylan shared a photo of the duo twinning.

Speaking about her relationship Kristen had told InStyle Magazine last year, "I was going out everyday knowing I would be photographed while I was being affectionate with my girlfriend, but I didn't want to talk about it. I felt an enormous pressure, but it wasn't put on me by the [LGBTQ+] community. People were seeing those pictures and reading articles and going, 'Oh, well, I need to be shown'. I was a kid, and I felt personally affronted. Now I relish it. I love the idea that anything I do with ease rubs off on somebody who is struggling."

