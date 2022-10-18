TV Host James Corden Banned From NYC Restaurant After Misbehaving With Staff
Since announcing the ban, Corden has apologized to the restaurant owner and the ban has been lifted.
Keith McNally, who owns Balthazar Restaurant in New York City, has taken to social media to slam British actor, comedian and television host, James Corden. Calling him "a tiny cretin of a man", he details two accounts of Corden's misdemeanor towards his staff and proceeds to ban him from entering the establishment. He refers to The Late Late Show host as "the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago."
Read his full statement here:
In his statement, McNally also claims that the Prom actor had exhibited similar misbehavior at Café Luxembourg, his previous restaurant.
As far as the current establishment is concerned, McNally's first account dates back to June, when Corden was seated at table 61 and found a hair in his food. "Although this is diabolical, it happens Very occasionally in all restaurants," McNally justifies. He alleges that Balthazar manager G. was very apologetic upon Corden showing him the hair but "Corden was extremely nasty to G, and said: Get us another round of drinks this second. And also take care of all of our drinks so far. This way I (won't) write any nasty reviews in yelp or anything like that."
His second account dates back to the beginning of this month when Corden allegedly verbally abused the servers after complaining about his wife's food. The statement reads, "That's when James Corden began yelling like crazy to the server: 'You can't do your job! You can't do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!"
Few hours after announcing the news, McNally shares that the TV host has issued an apology to him. Posting a statement similar to his previous one, he writes, "James Corden just called me and apologized profusely."
In a surprising twist of events, the restauranter forgives Corden, adding, "Having f-cked up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances." He then jokes, "So if James Corden lets me host his Late Late Show for 9 months, I'll immediately rescind his ban from Balthazar" before clarifying that the ban on Corden is lifted and he is allowed to visit Balthazar. "All is forgiven" he writes.
Read his follow-up statement here:
