TV Host James Corden Banned From NYC Restaurant After Misbehaving With Staff

In his statement, McNally also claims that the Prom actor had exhibited similar misbehavior at Café Luxembourg, his previous restaurant.

As far as the current establishment is concerned, McNally's first account dates back to June, when Corden was seated at table 61 and found a hair in his food. "Although this is diabolical, it happens Very occasionally in all restaurants," McNally justifies. He alleges that Balthazar manager G. was very apologetic upon Corden showing him the hair but "Corden was extremely nasty to G, and said: Get us another round of drinks this second. And also take care of all of our drinks so far. This way I (won't) write any nasty reviews in yelp or anything like that."

His second account dates back to the beginning of this month when Corden allegedly verbally abused the servers after complaining about his wife's food. The statement reads, "That's when James Corden began yelling like crazy to the server: 'You can't do your job! You can't do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!"