TV Actor Shaheer Sheikh Ties the Knot With Ruchikaa Kapoor

Speaking to Bombay Times about his wedding Shaheer said, "The best thing about Ruchikaa and my relationship is that we are friends first. As an actor, I have to pretend all the time, so I am glad I have a partner with whom I can be my most honest self. I love travelling and I am looking forward to doing that with Ruchikaa a lot".

Ruchikaa told the publication, "We hail from different backgrounds, and instead of concentrating on our differences we are celebrating them. Shaheer's humility drew me towards him".

The duo reportedly met on the sets of Judgementall Hai Kya a couple of years back.

(With inputs from Bombay Times)