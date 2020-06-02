Television actor and choreographer Mohena Kumari Singh tested positive for coronavirus, along with her family members. Her husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and her five year old son have also tested positive for the virus. Mohena is married to Suyyash Rawat, the son of Uttarakhan’s Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj.The family is currently being treated in a hospital in Rishikesh. Mohena told ETimes, “Yes, the news is true, seven from our family have been tested positive for COVID-19, but we are doing fine now. Right now we are in the hospital. My brother-in-law's latest report has come negative so he's fine now. There are people too who have been infected but they are from the sanstha. We had very mild symptoms and we thought it must be because of the change in weather.”“First my mother-in-law got it but her symptoms were so mild that we couldn’t figure it out. It is our second day in the hospital, everyone is showing improvement and we will be fine soon. We are in quarantine now and getting our treatment done.”Mohena Kumari SinghMohena, who played the role of Keeti in the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, also took to Instagram to thank everyone for their wishes and messages. “These initial days have been difficult for all of us at home especially our young one and our elders. But I’m praying it’ll all be over soon. We are fine. We have no right to complain about anything as there are people out there who are suffering way more than us,” she wrote.Mohena belongs to the royal family of Rewa, Madhya Pradesh and made her television debut as a participant in Dance India Dance 3. She was also seen as a choreographer on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.