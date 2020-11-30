TV Actor Accuses Casting Director of Rape; FIR Filed Against Him

The actor also mentioned that Tiwari has been involved in the casting of big films, including Akshay Kumar-starrer Bellbottom.

However, the casting director of Bellbottom, Vaibhav Vishant, categorically denied the claim. Clarifying that the person was an intern with the organisation, Vishant said in a statement that the accused has nothing to do with the film. "It is distressing to see the film and names of others associated with the film being tarnished with unverified allegations. I am the casting director of Bellbottom. Ayush Tiwari was a freelancer intern in my company and has nothing to do with the film or its casting. He has not worked on Bellbottom in any capacity. I hope the police will conduct a fair investigation", Vaibhav's statement read.

Further investigation is underway in the case.