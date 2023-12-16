Join Us On:
'Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi' Singer Anup Ghoshal Passes Away at 77

Anup Ghoshal had also given his voice to several of Satyajit Ray's musicals.

Noted Bengali singer Anup Ghoshal, known for the iconic song 'Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi' from the 1983 film Masoom, passed away on Friday, 15 December, his family confirmed. He was 77. Ghoshal had also given his voice to several of Satyajit Ray's musicals. He is survived by two daughters.

As per reports, Ghoshal was hospitalised for many days at a private hospital in Kolkata due to age-related ailments. He passed away from multi-organ failure.

Offering her condolences West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "I express my deep grief and condolence over the death of Anup Ghosal who had sung in Bengali, Hindi and other languages."

As a playback singer Ghoshal was a part of Satyajit Ray's Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne (1969) and Hirak Rajar Deshe (1980). Other notable films in which he lent his voice were Fuleswari, Marjina Abdalla and Chhadmabeshi.

He was also nominated by Mamata Banerjee to contest from the Uttar Para assembly constituency in 2011. Though he won, but he did not any other election later.

