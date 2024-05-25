'Truly No One Like You': Kunal Kemmu Gets Adorable B'Day Wish From Soha Ali Khan

Actor Kunal Kemmu is celebrating his 41st birthday today (25 May). To mark the special occasion, Kunal's actor wife Soha Ali Khan took to social media to wish him with a goofy video.
The video featured some candid moments from Kunal's life, along with a heartfelt message that Soha penned for him. In the clip, he could be seen dancing playfully with their daughter Inaaya, cooking in the kitchen, and performing stunts with a cap.
Soha wrote in the caption of the post, "There is truly no one like you and here is the proof #happybirthday to you my jaan - love you today and always (sic)."
Have a look at it here:
Soha and Kunal have tied the knot in January 2015 and have been married for over 9 years. The couple recently marked wedding anniversary by sharing a bunch of unseen pictures from their romantic journey.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal recently made his directorial debut with Madgaon Express. He also acted in the comedy drama alongside Pratik Gandhi, Divyendu, Chhaya Kadam, and Avinash Tiwary.
