Tracing Sean Connery’s India Connect Through The Years

He told us that he was born in Bombay in 1917. His father was a Scottish-born Customs and Excise inspector who had married an Indian lady. Milton moved to London in 1936. During the War, he was a cavalry trooper. It was during this period that he appeared in the army propaganda feature The Way Ahead (1944). After the War he trained as a wrestler, turning professional in 1952.

His breakthrough came in 1959 when he was required to shave his head for a film role. He remained shaven headed for the rest of his career, also changing his wrestling image to that of ‘The Mighty Chang’, an oriental giant. He became a popular and familiar character actor in dozens of films and television shows especially requiring exotic roles or menacing villains.