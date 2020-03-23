Tom Hanks Shares Health Update After Two Weeks of Isolation

A few days after being released from a hospital in Australia after undergoing treatment for coronavirus, Tom Hanks took to Twitter to share health updates of him and his wife Rita Wilson.

“Hey folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better. Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone - you don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts... this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out”, wrote Hanks.