Tom Hanks Shares Health Update After Two Weeks of Isolation
A few days after being released from a hospital in Australia after undergoing treatment for coronavirus, Tom Hanks took to Twitter to share health updates of him and his wife Rita Wilson.
“Hey folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better. Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone - you don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts... this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out”, wrote Hanks.
Some time back, Hanks announced on Twitter that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, have tested positive for Coronavirus. They encountered symptoms after travelling to Australia, where they were set to begin production on a film based on the life of Elvis Presley.
“We Hanks’ will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time-approach, no?,” he wrote.
Soon after, the couple had shared another health update, saying they are taking it “one day at a time”.
“Hello folks, Rita Wilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those fr whom it could lead to a very serious illness,” Hanks had written.
Idris Elba’s wife Sabrina Dhowre has contracted the coronavirus most recently.
