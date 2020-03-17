Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Released from Australian Hospital
Actor, filmmaker couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been released from a hospital in Queensland, Australia, where they were admitted for treatment after being diagnosed with coronavirus, according to a report by CNN. They are currently in self-quarantine in their home there.
They were in Australia for the pre-production phase of Elvis Presley's biopic. The film, helmed by Baz Luhrmann, will see Tom essaying the role of Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker.
The production of the film has been suspended, given that the world is grappling with the pandemic.
Ever since their diagnosis, Tom and Rita have been sharing updates about their health on social media.
Symbolic of the country he is in right now, he posted the picture of a toy Kangaroo holding the national flag. the caption accompanying reads:“Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx.”
Earlier, Rita took to Instagram and responded to the plethora of messages that were sent to them in regards with their well-being.
The caption to her post reads: A little update below to all of you from@tomHanks and myself. So grateful for the outpouring of prayers, love and support. Means so much and strengthens us. ( PS go to @tomhanks Instagram to see the message since the repost didn’t work)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )