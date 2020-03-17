Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Released from Australian Hospital

Actor, filmmaker couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been released from a hospital in Queensland, Australia, where they were admitted for treatment after being diagnosed with coronavirus, according to a report by CNN. They are currently in self-quarantine in their home there.

They were in Australia for the pre-production phase of Elvis Presley's biopic. The film, helmed by Baz Luhrmann, will see Tom essaying the role of Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker.