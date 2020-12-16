Tom Cruise Berates 'Mission: Impossible' Crew for COVID-19 Breach
Production on the film is currently underway in London.
Actor Tom Cruise recently erupted into an expletive-laden rant over an apparent breach of COVID-19 protocol on the London set of Mission: Impossible 7. In a leaked audio clip obtained by British tabloid The Sun, the actor can be heard telling crew members they will be fired if they fail to obey the rules. "We are creating thousands of jobs. I don't ever want to see it again! Ever! And if you don't do it, you're fired!" Cruise told the crew. While the publication did not say when the tapes were made, Reuters reported that filming in London had begun earlier in December.
Cruise had allegedly become enraged after seeing two crew members standing together at a computer, in violation of on-set protocol that required people to maintain a distance of six-feet, The Sun reported.
Sources close to the production confirmed the authenticity of the tape.
"That's it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f*****g homes because our industry is shut down," he said according to The Sun. Cruise added that Hollywood was relying on films like Mission: Impossible 7 to keep the industry, which has been badly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, afloat. "They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we’re doing," he said as per a report by Reuters.
In February, production on Mission: Impossible 7 was put on hold in Venice, Italy, amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Filming resumed in September, across Italy, Norway and London, only to be halted again in October after 12 crew members on set in Italy tested positive for COVID-19, reported Variety. The film is scheduled to be released in November 2021.
