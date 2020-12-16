Tom Cruise Berates 'Mission: Impossible' Crew for COVID-19 Breach

"That's it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f*****g homes because our industry is shut down," he said according to The Sun. Cruise added that Hollywood was relying on films like Mission: Impossible 7 to keep the industry, which has been badly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, afloat. "They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we’re doing," he said as per a report by Reuters.

In February, production on Mission: Impossible 7 was put on hold in Venice, Italy, amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Filming resumed in September, across Italy, Norway and London, only to be halted again in October after 12 crew members on set in Italy tested positive for COVID-19, reported Variety. The film is scheduled to be released in November 2021.

(With inputs from Reuters and The Sun)